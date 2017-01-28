× 2 arrested during drunk driving stop in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man and woman from Kalamazoo were arrested early Sunday morning during a traffic stop.

Police say an officer saw a vehicle speeding near Douglas and Patterson in Kalamazoo. A traffic stop was made in the 1300 block of Ravine, where the 28-year-old male passenger of the vehicle was found to have outstanding misdemeanor and felony warrants. He was also arrested for carrying a concealed weapon after police say they found a loaded handgun under the passenger seat. The 28-year-old female driver was reportedly drunk and initially refused to get out of the vehicle.

Police would like to remind drivers of the dangers behind drinking and driving. According to a press release from the Kalamazoo Public Safety, the county saw 285 alcohol related crashes in 2015.

Anyone who has information regarding Saturday’s incident is asked to call (269)-337-8994 or Silent Observer at (269)-343-2100.