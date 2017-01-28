Community rallies around West Michigan referee for fundraiser

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dozens of people came out to show their support to a beloved West Michigan hockey coach and mentor who is battling lung cancer.

We’re told an estimated 200 people showed up to Patterson Ice Center in Grand Rapids Friday for the fundraiser to raise awareness and money for Dave Rue.

Rue has been a mentor for young hockey players and a hockey referee for the last 10 years but treatment has forced him to stop working and bills are piling up.

All donations and proceeds from Friday’s fundraiser will go towards Rue’s medical bills.

If you were not able to make it to the event, a GoFundMe has been set up in his name.

 

 

