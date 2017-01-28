GR Catholic Central Knocks Off Former State Champion, Marshall

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- In the Pioneer Showcase, the Grand Rapids Catholic Central Girls took on the former state championship Marshall girls basketball team on Saturday. The Cougars would come away with the 42-32 win.

