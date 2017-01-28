× GR Clerk’s Office accepts passport applications on weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids City Clerk’s Office hosted a special Passport Outreach Event to accept passport applications for six hours on Saturday.

The special event took place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“The city recognizes the challenges of busy work days and coordinating family schedules,” said City Clerk Darlene O’Neal. “So our office wanted to provide a weekend opportunity for those applicants who need to get a passport for the upcoming travel season.”

Applicants were able to expedite the application process by preparing for the event by first visiting the Clerk’s passport Web page at http://www.grcity.us/passports or at travel.state.gov. Visitors to either site were able to find information on how to apply or renew, fee schedule, required documentation and the rules and regulations for applying.

Those attending the Passport Outreach Event had to have two personal checks, two money orders or cash in the exact amount of the passport and processing fees when applying. If paying with cash, a $1 fee was charged to convert the passport fee into a check to be sent with the application to the U.S. Department of State.

The Clerk’s Office did not accept credit or debit card payments at this event.

Clerk’s office employees took passport photos for those in need of a passport portrait for a nominal fee.

Applicants did not have to be residents of the city of Grand Rapids to participate in the Passport Outreach Event.

See http://www.grcity.us/passports or contact the City Clerk’s Office at (616) 456-3010 for more information.