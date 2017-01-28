× Grand Rapids man robbed at gunpoint, police say

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– Police say that a Grand Rapids man was robbed at gunpoint by three men early Saturday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Jefferson Ave SE and Highland Street SE.

Police have no further description of the suspects, and it is unclear whether or not the victim was injured.

If you have any information you have been asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to update this story as we learn more.