Harbor Humane Society preps for big winter fundraiser

WEST OLIVE, Mich -  Harbor Humane Society is getting reading for one of their signature fundraising events, the Whisker Whirl!

Folks are invited to come out during the most romantic month of the year to bid on some great Valentine's  Day gifts and dine on tasty cuisine.

It's happening Thursday, February 9th at  Boatwerks Waterfront in Holland,  from 6-9 p.m.

Also, if you're looking to add a pet to the family, Harbor Humane is holding special adoption rates until the end of January. All adult dogs are $125 and adult cats are $15.

For more information on adoptions and fundraising events, click  here.

1 Comment