Local social services group reacts to refugee ban, protest planned for Sunday

MICHIGAN -- Across the country, there's been fallout from President Trump's executive order to halt admission of refugees into the United States. It's what the president has called extreme vetting of immigrants. There's even been some push back through an online petition getting more than 70,000 signatures.

On Saturday, Governor Snyder said Michigan will continue to be a place of welcome, along with one of the biggest social services agencies serving West Michigan.

The order bars people from countries considered terror prone zones, according to White House officials, which includes Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Yemen and Somalia.

Bethany Christian Services says they don't support these measures. The organization said, "Bethany Christian Services is deeply saddened to hear of President Trump's executive order to temporarily halt refugee resettlement."

"Some children who arrive unaccompanied minors have been separated from their families overseas as they fled from disaster. Providing protection to those seeking safety is one of our nations proudest and longest standing traditions."

Governor Snyder also releasing this statement last week regarding sanctuary cities, saying, "Legal immigration has helped build a strong and diverse talent base and culture in Michigan."

"We will work with the Trump administration on the best way forward to keep Michigan a welcoming place while ensuring the safety of all residents."

Snyder says welcoming immigrants to Michigan is part of plans to grow the state’s population to 10 million people within three years.

President Trump has said these new measures would keep quote radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America and we don’t want them here.

The total number of refugees allowed in 2017 would be cut more than half from 110,000 to 50,000.

