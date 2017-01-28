MSP now involved in Parchment embezzlement probe

Posted 1:20 AM, January 28, 2017, by , Updated at 01:21AM, January 28, 2017
PARCHMENT, Mich. — Detectives with Michigan State Police are now conducting their own investigation into potential financial issues happening at Parchment City Hall.

Detective 1st Lt. Chuck Christensen tells FOX17 that MSP’s probe started about two weeks ago.

The probe by state police comes after the city hired an independent accounting firm early January to investigate whether or not the city has misused municipal funds.

Parchment’s Mayor Robert Heasley says he will not comment on the investigation until its complete.

FOX17 has filed paperwork with the Freedom of Information Act to learn more about what exactly authorities are looking into.

We will bring you any new details as they come in.

