× Snow showers continue this weekend

WEST MICHIGAN — Much like yesterday, snow showers will continue to fall in scattered fashion today. A west wind off of Lake Michigan combined with an upper level disturbance dropping in from the northwest later this morning into the afternoon will cause the snow to redevelop. It does look light, however, with most areas only getting a half inch of accumulation or less over the course of the day. This is how much snow Future Track HD suggests will fall through this afternoon:

More snow is expected tonight and especially tomorrow as a cold front moves through the area. Here’s a look at where this front is as of this early morning writing:

That front is sitting over northern Lake Superior right now, which isn’t all that far away from us. However, this front will only slowly drop to the south, and that’s why we aren’t anticipating its arrival until tomorrow. Behind this front, colder air will drop in and winds will switch to the northwest. This means lake effect snow will increase in some of those favored areas that pick up a lot of snow with a northwesterly flow. Here’s a look at your snowfall forecast today into tomorrow, with the bulk of this falling through tomorrow:

A few isolated 5 inch totals will be possible in spots.

As we look at the extended forecast, we will see a break from the snow for most of the day on Monday before another system moves in for Monday night and Tuesday. More accumulating snow is likely with this system, and we will keep you updated on expected totals as we get closer to this event.