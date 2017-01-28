Suspected Red Kettle thief arraigned on larceny charge

Posted 12:42 AM, January 28, 2017, by
donations-thief-suspect

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police in the Kalamazoo County have charged a man for stealing a Salvation Army Kettle from an area business back in December.

Kelly Tutt, of Kalamazoo, now faces a larceny charge. Tutt is accused of stealing the donations back on Dec. 27 around 2:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Gull Road.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect earlier this month and tips led police to their suspect just a few days later.

Tutt is also being held on unrelated charges for making meth.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s