× Suspected Red Kettle thief arraigned on larceny charge

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police in the Kalamazoo County have charged a man for stealing a Salvation Army Kettle from an area business back in December.

Kelly Tutt, of Kalamazoo, now faces a larceny charge. Tutt is accused of stealing the donations back on Dec. 27 around 2:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Gull Road.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect earlier this month and tips led police to their suspect just a few days later.

Tutt is also being held on unrelated charges for making meth.