Suspected Red Kettle thief arraigned on larceny charge

Posted 12:42 AM, January 28, 2017, by , Updated at 12:55AM, January 28, 2017

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police in the Kalamazoo County have charged a man for stealing a Salvation Army Kettle from an area business back in December.

Kelly Tutt, of Kalamazoo, now faces a larceny charge. Tutt is accused of stealing the donations back on Dec. 27 around 2:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Gull Road.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect earlier this month and tips led police to their suspect just a few days later.

Tutt is also being held on unrelated charges for making meth.

1 Comment

  • Mac Woods

    I wonder what made him think he could stuff that big steel bucket in his back pocket and no one would notice? Probably the meth, since obviously he can’t do the math!! (bdoom psssh!)

    Reply