Take your grilling indoors with helpful winter grilling tips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Just because temperatures have gone cold doesn’t mean your grilling has to also.

With a few adjustments, you can grill the same great food indoor – or out – even when temps get frigid. Grill master Nathan Freier from Longhorn Steakhouse joins the FOX 17 Weekend Morning show with some helpful DIY tips for grilling in the winter months.

Freier recommends giving your grill some extra time to warm up if you’re headed outside, and utilize tin foil for easier cooking indoors.

If you feel like letting the pros do it for you, visit any of Longhorn’s locations around West Michigan, including their restaurant at 5088 28th Street SE in Grand Rapids, open at 11 a.m.

For more information on grilling or on Longhorn Steakhouse, check them out on Twitter, Instagram or on their website.