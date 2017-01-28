× WMU safety committee unveils new communication tools

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A number of new safety communication tools are being launched at Western Michigan University after recommendations from a safety committee launched by President John M. Dunn.

The university says the committee was appointed to improve the way the university advises its students of a dangerous situations close to campus.

A new public safety Twitter account @wmupublicsafety will be used to send out advisory messages if necessary.

For people who don’t have Twitter, a safety information website is now available for students and parents to access.

The university also purchased a program that will scan social media and alert WMU campus police of issues happening near the campus.