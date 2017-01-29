24th Annual Ice Breaker Festival adds new events

Posted 9:15 AM, January 29, 2017, by

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich - It's a wintry West Michigan tradition and organizers are excited to add new events to the 2017  Ice Breaker Festival.

The event kicks of Friday, February 3rd with the Snowsuit Fashion Show. It's free to enter and you can win cool prizes.

Saturday, Friday 4th contestants can show off their hard work in the first-ever Cardboard Sled  Race. Race time is  3:30 p.m. and no entry fee for this one either.

You can also expect to see dozens of ice sculptures,  a 5K race, and chili cook-off.

