Campbell Township Fire Department holding fundraiser for firefighter with cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLARKSVILLE, Mich.-- A fire department in Ionia County is raising money to help one of their own .Terry Furlong has been on the Campbell Township Fire Department for almost 20 years. Now instead of fires, he's fighting a different kind of battle.

Furlong's coworkers describe him as a great guy and a great friend who would give you the shirt off his back. He hasn't been able to work since September after being diagnosed with B Cell Lymphoma, so his fellow first responders are making sure he's taken care of.

Inside the fire hall, gear lines the walls ready to go. One stall, C-16, sits idle. The stall belongs to Terry Furlong.

"Terry has been on our department since 1998," said fire chief, Bob Cronk. "He's been our maintenance officer for the last few years."

But now, Furlong has been out of work since September when he started chemotherapy. He was diagnosed with B Cell Lymphoma, an aggressive cancer.

"Terry is one of those great guys," said fire captain, Paul Immoos. "He's got that tough guy exterior, but he will give you the shirt off his back even if he doesn't know you."

Seeing Furlong struggle with the illness, the department decided they needed to do something. They're planning a fundraising event for March 4 at the Ebenezer Center in Saranac.

"It's all about what we're doing here for Terry," said Bonnie Cronk, EMT. "It's joining together, being a family and supporting them."

A chili dinner and silent auction is planned with all of the proceeds going to help out Terry and his family. The funds are to help him get back on his feet and hopefully put C-16 back in action.

"When there's a need, we all come together," said Cronk.

"He'd be there for anyone of us," said Immoos. He'd help anybody and you wouldn't have to ask him."

The fundraiser is set for March 4 at the Ebenezer Center, formerly the Pathway Church, 5110 W. Portland Road, Saranac, MI.

If you can't make it to the event, you can send donations to the Campbell Township Fire Department at 325 S. Main Street, Clarksville, MI, 48815.