Crowd of 1,000 protests at Grand Rapids airport

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — About 1,000 people marched through the Gerald R. Ford International Airport property as part of Sunday afternoon’s “No Ban, No Wall” protest.

The rally was conducted from 3 to 5 p.m. at the airport on Grand Rapids’ southeast side.

Organizers said the event was planned for participants to “come out in solidarity to protest against (President) Trump’s latest inhumane and unethical immigration policies.”

There were no arrests and no airplanes were delayed during the proceedings.