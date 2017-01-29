Local woman stranded in Iran after Trump order

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – President Donald Trump’s newest executive order has become a nightmare for one Grand Rapids woman and her family.

Sanaz Ziari has been stuck in Iran ever since the signing of a Trump executive order Friday, essentially banning incoming nationals from seven predominantly Muslim countries. Ziari, a green card and Iranian passport holder and a legal citizen of the United States, was overseas visiting family when the order was signed. For reasons still unclear to her and her fiancé Greg MaCafferty – a Grand Rapids native – Ziari is being denied entrance back into the U.S.

The bill stipulates a 90-120 day waiting period before foreign travelers from any of the seven countries can reenter.

McCafferty has started a petition requiring 150 signatures in a month, and has written Congressmen in an attempt to get the order overturned. Meanwhile, the status of Ziari’s reentrance into the country remains very much in limbo.

View the video above to see McCafferty’s conversation with FOX 17 Weekend Morning.

