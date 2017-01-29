Local woman stranded in Iran after Trump order

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – President Donald Trump’s newest executive order has become a nightmare for one Grand Rapids woman and her family.

Sanaz Ziari has been stuck in Iran ever since the signing of a Trump executive order Friday, essentially banning incoming nationals from seven predominantly Muslim countries. Ziari, a green card and Iranian passport holder and a legal citizen of the United States, was overseas visiting family when the order was signed. For reasons still unclear to her and her fiancé Greg MaCafferty – a Grand Rapids native – Ziari is being denied entrance back into the U.S.

The bill stipulates a 90-120 day waiting period before foreign travelers from any of the seven countries can reenter.

McCafferty has started a petition requiring 150 signatures in a month, and has written Congressmen in an attempt to get the order overturned. Meanwhile, the status of Ziari’s reentrance into the country remains very much in limbo.

