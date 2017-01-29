× MSU edges Michigan 70-62 in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State outlasted Michigan 70-62 at the Breslin Center in a battle of men’s basketball squads with 4-4 records in the Big Ten Conference on Sunday afternoon.

Both teams entered the intrastate war riding streaks that they reversed — U of M had won two in a row while MSU had lost three straight outings.

The Spartans have now won the last five tussles between the two.

Sunday’s 171st meeting of the pair was a back-and-forth affair from the outset, as Michigan State briefly jumped ahead 22-15 before a Wolverine spurt shoved Michigan back on top 24-22.

Michigan State was in control 32-28 at halftime.

The second half was more of the same until Michigan State put together another burst for advantages of 46-40, 51-42 and 54-45 at the midway point. The Spartans amassed the first double-digit lead by either school at 55-45 with 8:59 left to play.

With 3:16 to go, Wolverine sophomore Moritz Wagner and Michigan State freshman Nick Ward both were assessed technical fouls, which wound up with the Spartans up 63-56.

MSU then rode out the remaining time to the final margin.

Michigan State is now 13-9 overall and 5-4 in the Big Ten. The Spartans will visit Nebraska on Thursday.

Michigan is now 14-8 overall and 4-5 in the Big Ten. The Wolverines will host Ohio State one week from today.

The two rivals will meet again at 9 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.