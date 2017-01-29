Police: Woman thrown from vehicle after rollover crash in Ottawa County on Sunday

Posted 10:34 PM, January 29, 2017, by , Updated at 10:45PM, January 29, 2017
Ambulance-stock-photo

CHESTER TO​WNSHIP, Mich. — Police say a husband and wife from Revanna were hospitalized after a Sunday afternoon crash.

It happened around 5:40 p.m. on 36th Avenue at Truman Street in Ottawa County. Police say the 63-year-old driver was driving south on 36th when he reportedly hit a patch of ice and rolled the vehicle. His 61-year-old wife was a riding as a passenger at the time of the crash.

Neither were reportedly wearing a seat-belt and the woman was thrown from the vehicle. Officials say the man suffered serious injuries and the couple were both transported to Spectrum Butterworth hospital for treatment.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s