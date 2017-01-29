Travel ban: Local man’s fiancée stranded in Iran

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – President Donald Trump’s newest executive order has become a nightmare for one Grand Rapids woman and her family.
Sanaz Ziari, a permanent resident of the United States, has been stuck in Iran ever since the signing of the executive order Friday. The 'extreme vetting order' essentially bans incoming nationals from seven predominantly Muslim countries.
Ziari, a green card and Iranian passport holder, was overseas visiting family when the order was signed. For reasons still unclear to her and her fiancé Greg McCafferty – who live together in Grand Rapids – Ziari is being denied entrance back into the U.S.
The order stipulates a 90-120 day waiting period before foreign travelers from any of the seven countries can reenter.
McCafferty has started a petition and has written Congressmen in an attempt to get the order overturned. Meanwhile, the status of Ziari’s re-entrance into the country remains very much in limbo.
View the video below to see McCafferty’s initial conversation with FOX 17 Morning News.
14 comments
RG
Legal citizens and green card holders are being allowed in the US. It is Iran that won’t let her leave.
Chief Waukazoo
So, This has nothing to do with President Trump’s order, contrary to the title of the article.
John
I don’t know where you are getting your information from, but every news source indicates that Trumps order is still being upheld, despite a judges order.
RG
The judge’s order say they can’t deport people arriving in the US. Nothing about people in the listed countries not being allowed to travel to US.
Taylor
I signed the petition too but it’s not showing it
MP
Yeah, it’s saying one 1 person has signed it.
Ricciya
How do you sign
Little Mary
She should have CAIR and the ACLU (Arab Civil Liberties Union) organize a demonstration, like they did in New York. I’m sure that the progressive Caliphate of Iran would endorse it.
chip rander
right?! Keep those darn brown people out!!
Little Mary
You got it wrong, Buffalo Chip, it’s not about race, it’s about Jihad.
Kate Amaezechi
the petition site is not working. I signed but it still says only 1 have signed. I’m so sorry.
KTT
Hillary said the Russians hacked the petition site.
Paul M. ROE
Yes, if you don’t have Citizenship or haven’t applied and have been here for over 6 months, you don’t belong here. That’s just the way it is. Lose your ways of thinking about fellow humans as Infidels and murdering them in the street… maybe things will change. Stop blowing up buildings and people in my country who more than likely were opposed to the U.S. Governments Political Strong Arm wars in the Middle East the past 30 years. Then maybe things will change. Stop treating women worse than a Canine pet. Maybe things would change.
Chris
Bad guys will just drive to turkey and fly to US.