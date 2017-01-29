Travel ban: Local man’s fiancée stranded in Iran

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – President Donald Trump’s newest executive order has become a nightmare for one Grand Rapids woman and her family.

Sanaz Ziari, a permanent resident of the United States, has been stuck in Iran ever since the signing of the executive order Friday. The 'extreme vetting order' essentially bans incoming nationals from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Ziari, a green card and Iranian passport holder, was overseas visiting family when the order was signed. For reasons still unclear to her and her fiancé Greg McCafferty – who live together in Grand Rapids – Ziari is being denied entrance back into the U.S.

The order stipulates a 90-120 day waiting period before foreign travelers from any of the seven countries can reenter.

McCafferty has started a petition and has written Congressmen in an attempt to get the order overturned. Meanwhile, the status of Ziari’s re-entrance into the country remains very much in limbo.

View the video below to see McCafferty’s initial conversation with FOX 17 Morning News.