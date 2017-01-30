Auditions open for new Gordon Ramsay show

NEW YORK – Want to show off your cooking skills? Or maybe you want to be yelled at by Gordon Ramsay?

A new Fox Network show, The F Word, is looking for contestants.

The show’s producers are looking for cooking families and teams of four to compete against each other for cash prizes. The competition will pit families against other families, as well as teams like firehouse chefs and other amateurs.

To audition, go to TheFWordCasting.com . For questions, email ThatFoodShow@gmail.com.

The shows will be hour-long episodes with surprise guests, live remotes, and VIPs in the dining room.