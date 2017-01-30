Live – Senate Committee Confirmation Vote on Betsy DeVos

Auditions open for new Gordon Ramsay show

Posted 3:36 PM, January 30, 2017

ramsayNEW YORK – Want to show off your cooking skills? Or maybe you want to be yelled at by Gordon Ramsay?

A new Fox Network show, The F Word, is looking for contestants.

The show’s producers are looking for cooking families and teams of four to compete against each other for cash prizes. The competition will pit families against other families, as well as teams like firehouse chefs and other amateurs.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 01: Judge/Executive Producer Gordon Ramsay speaks onstage during the Junior MasterChef panel discussion at the FOX portion of the 2013 Summer Television Critics Association tour - Day 9 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 1, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

To audition, go to TheFWordCasting.com .  For questions, email ThatFoodShow@gmail.com.

The shows will be hour-long episodes with surprise guests, live remotes, and VIPs in the dining room.

