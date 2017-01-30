× Beating the Odds: Finding who’s truly inside

At her heaviest, Ashley Lewis weighed 357 pounds. She was only in her early 20’s and her doctor said her health was in trouble. She was told if she didn’t lose weight, that she would soon be diagnosed with diabetes, would have to remain on high blood pressure medication for her entire life, and wouldn’t be able to have children. That news, lit a fire inside Ashley, one she never knew existed. Now, four years later Ashley is half her weight, stronger both physically and mentally. Her passion now, is to inspire others in their journey. To find out how you can help Ashley become a yoga instructor, click here.

To follow her on your journey, click here.