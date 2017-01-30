Dessert Wars is the perfect event for people with a sweet tooth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you've got a sweet tooth, the best place to be is at Dessert Wars!

Angela Paasche and Chef Lise Miller from "Six One Six" at the JW Marriott, brought in a few samples of what they'll bring to Dessert Wars.

At this event, dozens of local pastry shops, bakeries, and restaurants will bring their best dessert, and the community decides who has the best dessert in all of West Michigan.

A portion of the money made from Dessert Wars will benefit Kids Food Basket.

Dessert Wars will be at the Amway Grand Plaza on Friday February 10 from 6-8 p.m.

Admission cost $10, and the cost for kids 9-years-old and under is only $5. The cost of entering the event includes 15 sample tickets.

To purchase tickets or to learn more information, visit mychannel957.com.