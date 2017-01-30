× Eaton County dismissed from suit in teen’s fatal shooting

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) — Eaton County has been dismissed from a federal lawsuit filed by the family of a teenager fatally shot nearly two years ago by a sheriff’s deputy.

Attorneys for Deven Guilford’s family filed paperwork Friday agreeing to dismiss the county from their civil lawsuit.

The Lansing State Journal reports Eaton County Sgt. Jonathan Frost is now the suit’s only defendant.

Frost shot the 17-year-old Mulliken youth seven times on Feb. 28, 2015, after struggling with the teen.

The officer had stopped Guilford for flashing his high-beam headlights at him. Frost was later cleared of criminal wrongdoing in the shooting.

Attorney James Dyer is representing Frost in the case. He says he wasn’t surprised by the county’s dismissal from the suit, which is scheduled for a July 31 trial.