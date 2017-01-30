George HW Bush is released from Houston hospital

Posted 3:32 PM, January 30, 2017, by
Former US President George H. W. Bush applauds during an event in the East Room of the White House July 15, 2013 in Washington, DC. US President Barack Obama hosted former US President George H. W. Bush and Barbara Bush to honor the 5000th Daily Point of Light Award which is a program started in response to Bush's call for volunteerism. (Photo credit: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

Former US President George H. W. Bush applauds during an event in the East Room of the White House July 15, 2013 in Washington, DC. US President Barack Obama hosted former US President George H. W. Bush and Barbara Bush to honor the 5000th Daily Point of Light Award which is a program started in response to Bush’s call for volunteerism. (Photo credit: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (AP) — Former President George H.W. Bush has gone home after more than two weeks in a Houston hospital.

The 92-year-old Bush was released Monday from Houston Methodist Hospital where he received treatment for pneumonia. Family spokesman Jim McGrath says Bush has been allowed to go home.

Bush was experiencing breathing difficulties when he was admitted Jan. 14. During his treatment, which included a stay in intensive care, doctors inserted a breathing tube and connected the nation’s 41st president to a ventilator.

McGrath says Bush is thankful for the prayers and kind messages he’s received and for the “world-class care” from doctors and nurses at the hospital.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s