Justice head tells staff not to defend Trump refugee order
WASHINGTON (AP) — Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, a Democratic appointee, says she’s directed Justice Department attorneys not to defend President Donald Trump’s executive order on refugees.
Yates said in a memo Monday that she is not convinced that Trump’s order is lawful, or that its defense is consistent with the department’s obligation to “always seek justice and stand for what is right.”
Yates was appointed deputy attorney general by President Barack Obama. She became acting attorney general once Loretta Lynch left the position.
Her directive will be in place until she leaves the department, which will happen once the Senate confirms Sen. Jeff Sessions, Trump’s pick for attorney general.
5 comments
OnIt
Sedition. Arrest her. These people think they are above the law.
Little Mary
An Obama appointed sycophant: what a surprise.
Bob
This is exactly why all of the president appointees you should be confirmed on the day he goes into office.
Chris
Now if trump fails to keep us safe he can just say the ban would of stopped it even if the terrorist flew from turkey to US.
No PC for Me
Oddly Obama created the list of countries. Trump just implemented it.