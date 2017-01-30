Mecosta Co. couple dead in apparent murder suicide

COLFAX TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman and her boyfriend are dead after an apparent murder suicide Sunday afternoon.

Mecosta County Sheriff deputies say they were called to a home in Colfax Township at about 6:00pm Sunday.  There, they found Kathleen Blackburn, 48, dead from a gunshot wound.  Her boyfriend, Gabrial Harkins, 33, of Rodney was also found dead at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Deputies say the investigation shows that Harkins killed Blackburn and then killed himself.

