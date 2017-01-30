HOWARD CITY, Mich -- Tri County and Newaygo played a make up basketball from January 17th and raised money for 2-year old Crew Berens who has a rare genetic disorder and raised over $1,000. Newaygo won the boys game 70-42, Tri County won the girls game 34-31.
Newaygo beats Tri County 70-42
-
Newaygo’s John Goodin set to coach against former school Friday
-
Tri County Beats Fremont 52-40
-
Basketball teams hold charity game for boy battling rare disorder
-
Grant beats Newaygo, 70-59
-
Basketball to benefit organ donation in Newaygo
-
-
“His battle is our battle:” Toddler fights rare genetic disorder, community rallies during basketball games
-
It’s Rivalry Week on the Blitz in Week 8
-
Grant downs Newaygo, 32-19
-
One person dead in semi-trailer crash in Newaygo County
-
West Catholic Players Know the Way to Ford Field
-
-
Marshall Girls win 71-47
-
Victim identified in Newaygo County shooting; suspect charged
-
Man shot and killed in Newaygo County; one in custody