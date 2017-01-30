Newaygo beats Tri County 70-42

Posted 11:55 PM, January 30, 2017, by , Updated at 11:56PM, January 30, 2017

HOWARD CITY, Mich --  Tri County and Newaygo played a make up basketball from January 17th and raised money for 2-year old Crew Berens who has a rare genetic disorder and raised over $1,000.  Newaygo won the boys game 70-42, Tri County won the girls game 34-31.

