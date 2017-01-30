Police investigate theft from 90-year-old woman’s home

STURGIS, Mich. – Police are investigating a theft from a 90-year-old woman in her home.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon in the 69000 block of S. Nottawa Road in Sturgis, Michigan. White Pigeon police say the woman was at her home when a man came to her door and told her he was there to check her electrical system in the basement. Police believe that while the suspect and the woman were in the basement, a second person came into the home and stole cash and jewelry.

The suspect is described as a white man, between 5’6″ and 5’9″ tall. The woman said she was saving the cash to fix her flooded basement. She was not injured.