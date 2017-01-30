President Trump replaces acting director of ICE

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Trump replaced acting director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Daniel Ragsdale Monday night.

In a statement posted to the Department of Homeland Security’s website, President Trump appointed Thomas Homan to replace Ragsdale. He has served as the executive associate director of ICE since 2013 and has nearly 30 years experience working in immigration enforcement.

Ragsdale’s dismissal came without explanation in the release. He’s the second acting head to have been replaced Monday night; the first happening after former acting Attorney General Sally Yates was fired for refusing to defend his executive order on immigration.