'The Elbow Room' hit by vehicle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich– A local bar was hit by a vehicle Monday night.

Shortly after 11 p.m., police received a call from The Elbow Room about a pickup truck that hit the side of the building and took off. Police say a vehicle matching the description was found a short distance away. They did not say whether the vehicle was occupied at the time.

Employees at the bar tell FOX 17 there was no structural damage to the building, however, the impact did cause some bottles of liquor to fall and break on the floor.

No injuries were reported following Monday’s crash.

The Elbow Room is located at 501 Fuller Avenue NE.