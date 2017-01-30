Two shot dead outside of Wal-Mart store; two suspects from Grand Rapids in custody

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a deal to sell marijuana that was arranged online via Craigslist led to the shooting deaths of two men found in a car outside of a mid-Michigan Wal-Mart store.

Michigan State Police gave an update on deaths and said that two suspects were arrested over the weekend.

Police say the slayings of the 31-year-old Joseph Carson and 39-year-old Anthony Hammond came during a robbery. The men are from Flint, which is roughly 20 miles east of where the bodies were found Friday evening in Caledonia Township near Owosso.

The suspects are identified as a 23-year-old man and a 31-year-old man, both from Grand Rapids. They’re being held at the Shiawassee County Jail.