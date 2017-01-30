× U.S. Reps. Huizenga, Amash weigh in on immigration order

WASHINGTON, D.C. – West Michigan lawmakers have been weighing in on President Donald Trump’s executive order last week temporarily halting immigration from certain, mostly-Muslim countries.

U.S. Representative Bill Huizenga (R) posted his support of Trump’s order on Facebook Sunday night. He says that those calling the order a “Muslim ban are not only incorrect but blatantly misrepresenting the policy.” He does go on to say the President should clarify his order so employees at ports of entry can do their job effectively and efficiently.

U.S. Representative Justin Amash (R) sought to clarify the differences between “immigrant”, “nonimmigrant” and “refugee”, and exactly what is lawful and not lawful in Trump’s order. He pointed out that both sides of the public argument are getting things wrong.

On Saturday, Amash took issue with Trump’s orders saying “It’s not lawful to ban immigrants on the basis of nationality. If the president wants to change immigration law, he must work with Congress”

U.S Representative John Moolenaar (R) released this statement Monday:

“It is important that our country have screening processes that identify and prohibit terrorists from entering our country. The House passed bipartisan legislation in November of 2015 to put such processes into law. It is important that we secure our border while allowing for an orderly process for law abiding refugees to come to America, the shining city on a hill and a beacon of hope for people around the world.

“Additionally, those who have followed the law to earn visas or green cards, especially those who have worked with our military in defense of our nation should not be blocked from entering the country. Defending the American people from threats abroad is the federal government’s primary responsibility and one I take very seriously in my role as a public servant. I hope clarifications will be made to ensure our country is protecting the American people and upholding the values we cherish.”

U.S. Representative Fred Upton (R) has not released a statement.