Wyoming Winterfest brings neighborhoods together

Individuals and organizations in the city of Wyoming are getting together to put on an event with the goal or bringing neighborhoods together.

Wyoming Winterfest will take place in seven different neighborhoods across the city. Each site will have food, family-friendly activities, and giveaways from businesses and other local organizations.

The goal is to bring groups together in the neighborhood during the winter months and improve the quality of life in the Wyoming community.

Wyoming Winterest will take place on Saturday, February 18. Activities will be taking place at the following times and locations:

Calvary Church – Noon to 3:00 p.m.

Community Church (Godwin Heights) – 1 to 4 p.m.

Godfrey Lee ECC School – Noon to 4:00 p.m.

Grace Bible College – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Wyoming Jr. High School – 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The DOCK / The PIER (Kelloggsville) – 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Vanguard Charter Academy – 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

All events are free and open to the public. For more details on Wyoming Winterfest, visit OneWyoming.com.