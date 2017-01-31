Adult Swaddling is a new trend in Japan. Floor Director Mike Davis gave it try on the Morning Show Tuesday.
Adult Swaddling with Floor Director Mike Davis
-
Evaluate Your Life Day: Mike Davis reflects
-
Davis walks the runway
-
Davis charges FOX 17 employees for parking
-
FOX 17 Morning News trick-or-treats at other TV and radio stations
-
FOX 17 Morning News works out to burn off Halloween candy
-
-
Clean Off Your Desk Day: A Mike Davis Tour
-
Funeral director won’t let mother view body of 9-month-old son
-
Sources: Trump asks Rep. Mike Pompeo to be CIA director, Sessions for Atty. General
-
East Kentwood hosts robotics competition
-
No NYE plans? No problem. The B.O.B. has you covered!
-
-
Friday Funnies: Davis misses Garry
-
Friday Funnies: There was a reason we showed Davis`s legs, but we can`t remember it
-
Senate confirms Trump’s first two Cabinet members