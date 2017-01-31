Apps to help plan the perfect Valentine’s Day date

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

February is just around the corner, so guess what people are going to start talking about non-stop for the next two weeks? That's right, Valentine's Day.

If you're short on ideas on where to take your special someone, or maybe you're just looking to not spend a fortune, here's a couple of apps that can help.

Trip Advisor

Want to take your sweetheart on a romantic get away? Find the best deals on hotels, restaurants, and entertainment on Trip Advisor.

Whether it's somewhere in your neighborhood or halfway around the world, the app will give you access to hundreds of venues at the lowest prices. The app will also compare fares and rates, so you know you're finding the best deal.

Plus, the "near me now" feature discovers great places to stay and things to do if you're looking to try something new or are in an unfamiliar area.

Open Table

If you're staying in town you can still take your honey out to dinner, but it can be difficult to get a table at a restaurant on Valentine's Day.

With the Open Table app, you can reserve seats at the finest restaurants with a click of a button, and days in advance.

With access to thousands of places, you can search and find restaurants based on party size, date, time, food, price, or distance.

The best part is you don't have to use the app just for Valentine's Day. Open Table can be used any day of the year!

ChefSteps

Maybe instead of going out, you want to impress your date with your cooking skills? Get access to thousands of recipes with ChefSteps.

With a wide variety of food choices from classy recipes to ordinary everyday meals, you'll wow your partner with these dishes.

Or if you're looking for something specific, use the search bar to find recipes for your favorite foods. There are even free classes that can help you sharpen up your skills in the kitchen.

We hope these apps help you impress someone special this Valentine's Day. If not, feel free to treat yourself to a night out!