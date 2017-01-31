Chao sworn in as transportation secretary

Elaine Chao appears before the Senate The Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC for her confirmation hearing to be US Secretary of Transportation, January 11, 2017. / AFP / CHRIS KLEPONIS (Photo credit should read CHRIS KLEPONIS/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elaine Chao has been sworn in by Vice President Mike Pence as the next transportation secretary following her Senate confirmation.

Chao served as labor secretary for eight years under President George W. Bush. She is the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. McConnell attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Chao is expected to take a leading role in President Donald Trump’s goal of investing $1 trillion in infrastructure to improve highways, rail service and bridges.

Chao was deputy transportation secretary under President George H.W. Bush.

1 Comment

  • No PC for Me

    But-But Trump hates women and minorities- or so the libs say…

    Notice never a peep from the libs unless Soros tells/pays them to squawk

    Reply