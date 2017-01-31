City of Battle Creek discussing future of Lakeview Square Mall

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – The City of Battle Creek says they are working with the Lakeview Square Mall, as the future of the mall continues to be in doubt.

Macy’s, one of the anchor stores at the mall, announced they were closing earlier in January. The city says they have been getting resident requests about the future of the mall.

In a Facebook post, the city says they have been talking with the mall’s owners about the future of the mall. The mall owners have been telling the city they are actively searching for new tenants.

