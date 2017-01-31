Detectives search for suspect in home invasions, credit card thefts

Posted 3:54 PM, January 31, 2017, by

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Ottawa County Sheriff is asking for help in finding a suspect in a recent string of home invasions and thefts.

The incidents happened in the eastern part of Georgetown Towsnhip in late December, according to the Sheriff’s office. The incidents happened in the area of 44th Street and Kenowa Avenue during the early morning hours.  The suspect would enter unlocked garages and vehicles and would take credit cards and use them at area businesses before the victim’s knew the cards were missing.

Surveillance photo from Ottawa County

Surveillance photo from Ottawa County

Detectives released a surveillance photo of the suspect Tuesday.  The photo is from December 31st when the suspect used one of the stolen credit cards. Detectives say that over $6,000 of merchandise was fraudulently obtained over time.

Anyone with information should call Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT or www.mosotips.com .

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s