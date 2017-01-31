Detectives search for suspect in home invasions, credit card thefts

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Ottawa County Sheriff is asking for help in finding a suspect in a recent string of home invasions and thefts.

The incidents happened in the eastern part of Georgetown Towsnhip in late December, according to the Sheriff’s office. The incidents happened in the area of 44th Street and Kenowa Avenue during the early morning hours. The suspect would enter unlocked garages and vehicles and would take credit cards and use them at area businesses before the victim’s knew the cards were missing.

Detectives released a surveillance photo of the suspect Tuesday. The photo is from December 31st when the suspect used one of the stolen credit cards. Detectives say that over $6,000 of merchandise was fraudulently obtained over time.

Anyone with information should call Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT or www.mosotips.com .