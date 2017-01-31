Devils start fast and hold on to beat Red Wings 4-3

DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 31: Goaltender Jared Coreau #31 of the Detroit Red Wings follows the puck as Miles Wood #44 of the New Jersey Devils looks for the rebound during an NHL game at Joe Louis Arena on January 31, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored twice and Cory Schneider made 27 saves, helping the New Jersey Devils hold on for a 4-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night.

Stefan Noesen gave the Devils the lead on their first shot 1:28 into the game. Palmieri put New Jersey ahead 2-0 lead less than five minutes later and restored its two-goal advantage with 34 seconds left in the second period with the first of his team’s two short-handed goals.

Detroit’s Henrik Zetterberg scored with 1:47 remaining in the second, but the struggling team he leads stayed within a goal for less than 1 ½ minutes.

The Devils went up 3-1 midway through on Adam Henrique’s short-handed goal. Detroit pulled within a score on goals from Tomas Tatar and Nick Jensen.

Detroit had an extra skater when Palmieri was called for interference with 2:16 left and pulled Jared Coreau about a minute later, but it couldn’t take advantage of the opportunity to extend the game to overtime.

 

