El Barrio Mexican Grill on Michigan Street closes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A popular restaurant in the Mid Town neighborhood has closed.

El Barrio Mexican Grill on Michigan Street has closed as of Monday. The restaurant was open for over seven years and say they have served over 700,000 meals and donated over $50,000 to local non-profits.

Owners Brad Rosely and David Levitt and Restaurant Partners Management Company owner Jeff Lobdell released a statement Tuesday that staff at El Barrio are being offered opportunities to apply at other Restaurant Partners restaurants. Also, diners with El Barrio gift cards can use them at other Restaurant Partners restaurants. Those restaurants include the Beltline Bar, the Omelette Shoppe and Red Geranium. For a complete list, visit www.4GR8Food.com .

Plans for the space on Michigan Avenue have not been released, but the company says they are preparing for a new opportunity at the location.