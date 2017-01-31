Finding Jeffery his Forever Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. -- With thousands of children and teens living in foster care statewide, FOX 17 continues its Forever Home series. Tuesday we introduce you to Jeffery, 16, who showed us he's a natural with horses.

“Their best spots are right here," Jeff said as he scratched the back of Star, FOX 17's Tracy Hinson's horse in Grand Haven.

"Ever since I've been around [horses] I always liked them," he said.

Jeff grew up around horses. As he got to know Star it lit up something inside of him. He rode tall with confidence, and his natural talent brought out big smiles.

When we asked how it felt to be horseback riding again, Jeff shouted "Awesome!"

As a high school junior, Jeff loves horses so much that he says he would like to become a horse trainer.

“You can’t let him do what he wants to do," he explained after horseback riding. "So you technically have to demand him to do what you’ve asked, and the horse after a while will actually respect you.”

Jeff is an outdoors person: he loves to hunt, play wide receiver in football, and as an artist he likes to sketch nature and make projects.

“I do wood burning, which is really fun," said Jeff. "I love to weld. But most of my spare time I usually draw.”

And if you couldn't guess, Jeff says he hopes to become part of a family who also loves the countryside.

“I always grew up in the country so I ended up becoming a farm boy," said Jeff. "I love to work. If you tell me to do one thing I’ll get it completed before I come back and do another thing.”

Just as he walked Star back to the barn he pet him and said, "They're just lovable animals, and they sense your feelings."

If you would like to learn more about Jeff, or the adoption process, please call his adoption agency: Orchards Children's Services at 1-(855)-694-7301.