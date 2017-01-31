Get rid of chronic neck and back pain without surgery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Millions of people in the United States suffer from chronic neck and back pain. Don't wait around for the pain to go away or try to tough it out, you can get the help you need with a special treatment from Total Health Chiropractic.

Dr. Christopher Miller stopped by to talk about how to get rid of the pain, without surgery, injections, or pain killers. With the DRX 9000, you can stop suffering from:

Herniated and bulging discs

Ruptured discs

Degenerated discs

Slipped discs

Sciatica

Shooting pain in arms and legs

Kelli and Brian Long, patients at Total Health, both suffered with back pain for years. They both finally reached a point where the pain was unbearable; Kelly could barely walk without having pain, while Brian couldn't even sit without there being some form of pain.

Kelly was the first to see Dr. Miller and seek treatment, and started noticing a big difference in her comfort after two treatments. Not long after, she brought her husband to Total Health, and he started noticing a big difference in his abilities and movements in just a couple weeks.

To see the program for yourself, Total Health is hosting an open house Tuesday afternoon from 3 to 6 p.m. Here you can try out a variety of their services such as massages, 3D rehabilitation, yoga, and much more.

Total Health Chiropractic is offering a special for the first eight callers. New Patients can get a consultation and exam for just $54 to learn more about what's causing pain. The offer excludes Medicare and Medicade.

To schedule a consultation or for more information on Total Health's services, call (616) 328-6652.