× Hospital in Marshall put on lockdown after threats made; suspect arrested

MARSHALL, Mich. – Marshall Police are investigating a threat called in to Oaklawn Hospital in Marshall, Michigan.

Hospital officials say that the hospital received three threatening phone calls Tuesday morning, all from the same phone number. Marshall Police, along with state and county officials are working tracing the number to see if it is tied to an current or former patient.

Late Tuesday afternoon, hospital officials said that law enforcement had arrested the person suspected of making the calls. The lock down was lifted after the arrest was made.

All activities are back to normal at the hospital.