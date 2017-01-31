Kalmazoo Central Wins 62-38 Over Portage Central

Posted 10:43 PM, January 31, 2017, by

PORTAGE, Mich. -- Kalamazoo Central was on the road at their likely District 1 final opponent, Portage Central on Tuesday. Isaiah Livers had 20 points for the Maroon Giants, as they came away with the 62-38 win.

