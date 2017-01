ALLEGAN, Mich. – A man wanted for a stabbing earlier this month has been arrested.

The Allegan County Sheriff says that the 25-year-old Lee Township man was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of an Allegan business. He is believed to have been involved in the stabbing of a 28-year-old man on January 13 in Lee Township.

The sheriff says they believed the suspect may have had a handgun and was arrested on an outstanding warrant for assault.