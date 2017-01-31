Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for January 31

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. A rivalry is pushed aside to help a little boy fighting a neurological disease.

2-year-old Crew Berens was born with NF1, which causes tumors to grown in his body. His mom is from Newaygo and his grandma teaches at Tri County, so both high schools turned last night’s big game into a fundraiser for Crew.

The boys and girls varsity teams managed to raise more than their thousand dollar goal for the Berens family.

There will be another fundraiser for Crew and his family on Friday, February 17, the next time both teams meet up again.

2. God’s Kitchen is getting a huge check thanks to the latest Soup’s On For All fundraiser.

Monday night marked the 19th year for the event at the B.O.B. in downtown Grand Rapids. More than 1000 people were at the fundraiser, which featured soups, breads, and desserts form local restaurants.

Catholic Charities of West Michigan puts the event together each year, and it usually raises $100,000. The money provides up to 150,000 meals for those in need.

While they’re still waiting on official numbers, organizers believe they rose between $100,000 and $130,000.

3. The West Michigan Golf Show is coming back to the DeVos Place on February 10.

At the event people can get their hands on top equipment and be able to check out courses and resorts to plan an entire summer of golf.

Fox 17 is giving away tickets to this event. Two winners will each receive four tickets to the show.

4. Want some Starbucks when you go out? All you need to do is ask Alexa.

The coffee chain partnered with Amazon for “on command” ordering. Anyone who has the Amazon device, Alexa, can use it to place an order

Starbucks is also testing the feature on its iPhone app with a group of 1,000 people. They plan to expand the feature later this year.

5. A giant panda breeding research base in China just received five panda cubs!

Four cubs were born in 2016, and one was born in 2014.

They arrived on Saturday, the first day of the year of the Rooster. They played on a wooden slide, road a rocking horse, and climbed trees.

The fluffy cubs kept falling down from their toys and seemed to be a bit of a handful for their keepers, but they made up for it with their cuteness.