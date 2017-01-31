Ottawa Hills Beats GR Union 55-44

Posted 10:47 PM, January 31, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- City bragging rights were on the line on Tuesday as Ottawa Hills met up with Grand Rapids Union. Ottawa Hills came away with the 55-44 win improving their record to 8-5 on the year.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s