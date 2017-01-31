Police for suspect who stole lottery tickets, cash

Posted 2:03 PM, January 31, 2017, by , Updated at 02:27PM, January 31, 2017

NORTH MUSKEGON, Mich. - Police in North Muskegon are asking for help in finding the person responsible for an armed robbery earlier this month.

Surveillance photos show a man who allegedly stole cash and lottery tickets from a store on January 14th at about 4:30am. The suspect cashed in the lottery tickets later the same day.

He was wearing a cream-colored sweater, a Louis Vuitton hat and dark pants.  He was also driving a dark colored Chevy Equinox.

Anyone with information should call North Muskegon Police at 231-744-7413 or through Silent Observer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s