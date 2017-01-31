Police for suspect who stole lottery tickets, cash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH MUSKEGON, Mich. - Police in North Muskegon are asking for help in finding the person responsible for an armed robbery earlier this month.

Surveillance photos show a man who allegedly stole cash and lottery tickets from a store on January 14th at about 4:30am. The suspect cashed in the lottery tickets later the same day.

He was wearing a cream-colored sweater, a Louis Vuitton hat and dark pants. He was also driving a dark colored Chevy Equinox.

Anyone with information should call North Muskegon Police at 231-744-7413 or through Silent Observer.